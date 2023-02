Better Buy: Apple Stock vs. Disney Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a challenging 2022, when countless companies suffered steep stock declines, 2023 has seen Wall Street rally over industries that fell out of favor last year. For instance, the entertainment and tech industries have attracted bullish investors, with market leaders Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Disney (NYSE: DIS) seeing their stocks rise about 17% and 14%, respectively, since Jan. 1. That's after Apple's stock fell roughly 27% and Disney's 44% in 2022. These companies are leaders in their respective industries while also in direct competition in streaming. As Apple and Disney's stocks show signs of recovery, now is an excellent time to consider investing. So which is the better buy? Let's take a look. Last year, the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index fell 40%, while Apple's more moderate decline of 27% meant it outperformed peers like Alphabet and Amazon, which saw their stocks plunge by 38% and 49% respectively. As a result, the iPhone company proved its resilience last year, with macroeconomic strains hitting its competitors harder.Continue reading