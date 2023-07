Better Buy: Apple Stock vs. Microsoft Stock

Many tech stocks have enjoyed a surge in 2023, as markets like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) have made investors bullish. As some of the biggest names in the sector, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares have climbed 49% and 44%, respectively, since Jan. 1.Apple's dominance in consumer tech has produced one of the most reliable growth stocks available. Meanwhile, Microsoft has proven itself as the king of software, with growing positions in AI. However, before adding both stocks to your list of holdings, it's a good idea to get the most out of your investment by understanding which is the better buy: Apple 's or Microsoft 's stock.It has been over 16 years since the first iPhone launched, yet the business continues to provide reliable revenue growth, reporting a 7% year-over-year increase in Apple 's fiscal 2022. The massive success of the smartphone has led it to become the highest-earning part of the company's business, making up over 50% of its revenue. The immense popularity of the iPhone has allowed Apple to charge a premium for the device, which bolstered the business last year despite an economic downturn.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel