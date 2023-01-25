|
25.01.2023 12:27:00
Better Buy: Apple Stock vs. Netflix Stock
After a sell-off in 2022, the new year has multiple stocks trending upward again. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite index has risen 6% since Jan. 1 as Wall Street grows optimistic over the market's prospects in 2023. Two stocks on the rise are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), increasing between 6% to 16% since the start of the year. These companies have become direct competitors in the streaming industry in recent years but remain vastly different businesses. With shares in these tech giants on their way up, you might consider investing now before they get any higher. So is Apple or Netflix's stock the better buy? Let's assess.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!