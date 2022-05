Better Buy: Apple vs. Alphabet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many tech stocks tumbled over the past few months as rising interest rates and other macroeconomic headwinds sparked a retreat toward more conservative investments. However, a handful of resilient blue chip tech stocks withstood that sell-off a lot better than the speculative growth plays.Two of the most resilient names were Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Both stocks pulled back about 20% this year but outperformed the Nasdaq 's year-to-date decline of nearly 30%. They also weren't crushed like the hypergrowth tech stocks.Should investors buy shares of Apple or Alphabet right now? Let's evaluate their core businesses, near-term challenges, and valuations to decide.Continue reading