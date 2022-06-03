|
03.06.2022 14:14:00
Better Buy: Apple vs. Amazon
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have been two chart-topping stocks for the past couple of years. Each is a consumer-oriented technology company that has reached a massive scale. Amazon boasts over 200 million Prime members, and Apple crossed the 1 billion active iPhone mark more than a year ago.Popularity among consumers is an excellent trait for a company to have, but a good investment requires more than that. Let's pit the e-commerce retailer against the smartphone pioneer and determine which is a better buy for today's long-term investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!