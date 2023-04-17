|
17.04.2023 13:00:00
Better Buy: Apple vs. Amazon
Neither Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) nor Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) need an introduction. These massive businesses dominate their respective industries, have long been integral parts of culture and society, offer superior products and services customers absolutely love, and have made for great investments over the past decade.With both businesses experiencing sizable slowdowns in recent quarters and shares off their all-time highs, it could be an opportune time to consider adding one to your portfolio. So which of these FAANG stocks is the better buy right now? Let's take a closer look at the facts to find the answer.Over the past five years, Apple's stock has risen roughly 300%, handily outpacing the Nasdaq Composite Index by a wide margin. This has greatly benefited one of the company's largest shareholders. As of Dec. 31, Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate headed by Warren Buffett, owned 5.8% of the iPhone maker's outstanding shares, a gargantuan sum. After first buying shares about seven years ago, this has likely become Buffett's best investment in terms of dollars gained.Continue reading
