Better Buy: Apple vs. Amazon

The stock prices for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) went in opposite directions on Aug. 4 after the companies released their latest earnings reports. Apple 's stock sank 5% after its slower-than-expected iPhone sales overshadowed its top- and bottom-line beat for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on July 1.Meanwhile, Amazon 's stock price soared 8% after its second-quarter beat indicated its e-commerce and cloud businesses were recovering. So is it the right time to sell Apple and buy Amazon? Let's take a fresh look at both tech giants to decide. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading