23.03.2023 11:00:00
Better Buy: Apple vs. AMD
On March 16, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland projected optimism for the tech market by announcing: "We believe the acute portion of the semiconductor downcycle for the handset, PC, and consumer end markets has passed." Multiple stocks subsequently began trending upward as investors grew bullish at the prospect the battered tech market could start recovering after a challenging 2022.As a result, leading tech giants like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are increasingly compelling investments. These companies have proven their worth as strong growth stocks in the past and likely have a lot to offer over the long term.So, is Apple or AMD's stock the better buy? Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
