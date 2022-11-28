|
28.11.2022 14:45:00
Better Buy: Apple vs. Disney
The entertainment and streaming industry scarcely resembles what it was just a few years ago, with an influx of new competition and the COVID-19 pandemic vastly altering the market. Theater closures throughout 2020 and 2021 boosted the growth of new streaming platforms such as Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ and Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV+ as homebound consumers flocked to digital entertainment. Apple and Disney were rarely compared before the launch of their new platforms, but now they are in direct competition as they fight over subscribers. Worth $59.1 billion in 2021, the video streaming market is expected to see a compound annual growth rate of 21.3% until at least 2023. As a result, now might be an excellent time to add a streaming stock to your portfolio. Both Apple and Disney would be an asset to any portfolio, as the companies have significant market shares in multiple industries. However, one is the better buy. So let's take a look. Continue reading
