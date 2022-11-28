28.11.2022 14:45:00

Better Buy: Apple vs. Disney

The entertainment and streaming industry scarcely resembles what it was just a few years ago, with an influx of new competition and the COVID-19 pandemic vastly altering the market. Theater closures throughout 2020 and 2021 boosted the growth of new streaming platforms such as Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ and Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV+ as homebound consumers flocked to digital entertainment. Apple and Disney were rarely compared before the launch of their new platforms, but now they are in direct competition as they fight over subscribers. Worth $59.1 billion in 2021, the video streaming market is expected to see a compound annual growth rate of 21.3% until at least 2023. As a result, now might be an excellent time to add a streaming stock to your portfolio. Both Apple and Disney would be an asset to any portfolio, as the companies have significant market shares in multiple industries. However, one is the better buy. So let's take a look. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen

21.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
09.11.22 Walt Disney Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09.11.22 Walt Disney Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.08.22 Walt Disney Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 139,64 -2,02% Apple Inc.
Walt Disney 92,95 -2,36% Walt Disney

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

China-Proteste belasten: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX schließen zum Wochenstart deutlich schwächer -- Roter Handelsausklang an den Börsen in Asien
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt gab es am Montag klare Verluste. An der Wall Street herrschte zu Wochenbeginn eine risikoscheue Stimmung. In Asien dominierten die Verkäufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen