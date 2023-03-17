|
17.03.2023 13:00:00
Better Buy: Apple vs. Disney
Until fairly recently, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Disney (NYSE: DIS) were rarely discussed in the same realm outside of their connection with Pixar, a subsidiary of Disney co-founded by Apple's Steve Jobs. However, the companies are now competitors in streaming, with Apple TV+ and Disney+ launched in 2019 and actively striving for more subscribers.In 2022, tech and entertainment companies were struck by macroeconomic headwinds with inflation rises, leading consumers to cut back on discretionary spending. As a result, Disney and Apple's stock fell over 26% throughout 2022. However, these companies remain leaders in their respective industries, which will likely grant them fruitful long-term futures. So, is Apple or Disney stock the better buy? Let's assess.Continue reading
