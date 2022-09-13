|
Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft
It's been over a decade since Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ran its "Get a Mac" campaign, a series of TV ads featuring a casually dressed man named Mac and a formally dressed man in a suit and tie representing a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) personal computer (PC). The ads ran from 2006 to 2009 and often depicted Apple computers as faster and hipper, while Microsoft's PCs were slow and outdated.Now a piece of history in the tech world, the ad campaign was one of the last times Apple and Microsoft were truly put up against each other for all to see, as the businesses have slightly diverged. These days, Apple is more often compared to companies such as Samsung for its smartphones or even Netflix when discussing video streaming. Meanwhile, Microsoft is in a very heated console war with Sony. However, Microsoft has gone after Apple in recent years with its line of premium Surface laptops and tablets to more closely compete with MacBooks and iPads. As a result, tech investors might wonder which company's stock is the better buy. Let's find out.Continue reading
