25.12.2022 14:10:00

Better Buy: Apple vs. Nvidia

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were both beloved tech stocks that lost their luster over the past year. Apple's stock hit an all-time high of $180.96 in January, but it subsequently stumbled back to the $130s. Nvidia's stock closed at a record high of $333.41 last November, but it now trades in the $160s.Both stocks declined as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds drove investors toward more conservative investments. Both companies also grappled with their own specific problems: Apple faced slower sales of iPhones and supply chain disruptions, while Nvidia struggled with the post-pandemic slowdown of the PC market.Could either of these out-of-favor tech stocks bounce back in 2023 and beyond? Let's review their tailwinds, headwinds, and valuations to decide.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

19.12.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.12.22 Apple Outperform Credit Suisse Group
01.12.22 Apple Buy UBS AG
23.11.22 Apple Outperform Credit Suisse Group
23.11.22 Apple Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 124,02 -0,51% Apple Inc.
NVIDIA Corp. 142,92 1,29% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor dem Weihnachtswochenende: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich wieder im Plus -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt entwickelte sich im Freitagshandel freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schaffte es im späten Handel wieder in die Gewinnzone. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendierte höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen