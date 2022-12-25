|
25.12.2022 14:10:00
Better Buy: Apple vs. Nvidia
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were both beloved tech stocks that lost their luster over the past year. Apple's stock hit an all-time high of $180.96 in January, but it subsequently stumbled back to the $130s. Nvidia's stock closed at a record high of $333.41 last November, but it now trades in the $160s.Both stocks declined as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds drove investors toward more conservative investments. Both companies also grappled with their own specific problems: Apple faced slower sales of iPhones and supply chain disruptions, while Nvidia struggled with the post-pandemic slowdown of the PC market.Could either of these out-of-favor tech stocks bounce back in 2023 and beyond? Let's review their tailwinds, headwinds, and valuations to decide.Continue reading
|19.12.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.12.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.12.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|23.11.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.11.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
