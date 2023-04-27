|
27.04.2023 11:10:00
Better Buy: ASML vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Stock
ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) play critical roles in the semiconductor industry. TSMC dominates the manufacturing process with a technical lead and a claim on nearly 60% of third-party chip production, according to TrendForce.Still, TSMC's success is not possible without ASML, the leading manufacturer of the extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines that make advanced semiconductor production possible. Although both semiconductor stocks are likely to beat the market long term, one might have more potential for profit under current conditions.ASML has reported strong results in recent quarters. In the first quarter of 2023, net sales of 6.7 billion euros ($7.4 billion) rose 91% year over year on higher equipment sales. Net income almost reached 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), well above the 695 million euros in the year-ago quarter.Continue reading
