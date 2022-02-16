|
Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Canopy Growth
Two of investors' all-time favorite cannabis companies released quarterly results last week. Canada-based Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) have made investors rich in the past. Both had an early mover advantage in the Canadian medical cannabis market. However, the last couple of years have been a roller-coaster ride. Besides some of their own mistakes, external headwinds like regulatory challenges in Canada delayed the opening of legal stores, which slowed down growth for these cannabis specialists.Both companies have been attempting to rebound through various cost-cutting strategies, but they don't appear to be working so well. Aurora Cannabis and Canapy Growth repeatedly missed achieving earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) targets last year. Let's take a look at their recent quarterly results and determine which of these pot stocks is a better buy in 2022. Continue reading
