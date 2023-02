Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Cresco Labs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Though cannabis stocks have been frighteningly underperforming for the last 24 months or so, the industry itself has been expanding rapidly. If Allied Market Research's estimates are correct, the global cannabis market could reach $149 billion by 2031. As with any high-growth industry, there's no doubt investing in cannabis stocks today is risky business. However, it also has the potential to make risk-tolerant investors wealthy in the long run with attractive investment options in both the Canadian and U.S. markets.While the Canadian market is legal at the federal level, unlike the American market, the latter is much larger. Let's take a closer look to see if Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), a once-hot cannabis stock, or Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), a U.S. multi-state operator (MSO), is a better investment right now.Continue reading