|
04.04.2023 16:50:00
Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Green Thumb Industries
Marijuana stocks have performed poorly over the last two years. But, like any fledging industry, the cannabis industry has its trials.However, over the long term, the industry has a significant growth runway ahead. Cannabis analytics firm BDSA estimates that global cannabis sales will reach $57 billion by 2026, a 13% annual growth forecast from $30 billion in 2021, with bulk of this growth expected to be driven by the Canadian and American markets. Investment opportunities seem lucrative, and investors with a higher risk appetite might stand to profit handsomely in the long run in this volatile industry.Canada-based Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), a U.S. multi-state operator (MSO), are two of the most popular names in the industry. But let's find out which one is positioned to capture this growth and worth investing in.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aurora Cannabis
|0,60
|-1,25%
|Green Thumb Industries Inc Registered Shs
|6,59
|-5,59%
