Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Trulieve Cannabis

The marijuana industry is currently very interesting. While the majority of marijuana stocks are declining, affected by a lack of progress toward legalization, the sector as a whole is expanding rapidly. The global cannabis market is predicted to reach $149 billion in annual sales by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 20%, according to estimates from Allied Market Research.Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) has been investors' favorite for quite a while. The company recently hit its target of positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), impressing investors. Meanwhile, after concentrating solely on its home state of Florida for the past few years, domestic marijuana player Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) is emerging from its cocoon.Over the past year, both stocks have fallen by more than 60%. Although one of them looks better equipped to deal with industry challenges, the company as a whole has solid fundamentals and the potential to be very profitable in the long run. Let's dig in to find out which is the better buy right now.Continue reading