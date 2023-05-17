17.05.2023 14:23:00

Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Trulieve Cannabis

The marijuana industry is currently very interesting. While the majority of marijuana stocks are declining, affected by a lack of progress toward legalization, the sector as a whole is expanding rapidly. The global cannabis market is predicted to reach $149 billion in annual sales by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 20%, according to estimates from Allied Market Research.Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) has been investors' favorite for quite a while. The company recently hit its target of positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), impressing investors. Meanwhile, after concentrating solely on its home state of Florida for the past few years, domestic marijuana player Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) is emerging from its cocoon.Over the past year, both stocks have fallen by more than 60%. Although one of them looks better equipped to deal with industry challenges, the company as a whole has solid fundamentals and the potential to be very profitable in the long run. Let's dig in to find out which is the better buy right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Auroramehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Auroramehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aurora Cannabis 0,57 1,27% Aurora Cannabis
Trulieve Cannabis Corp Registered Shs Subordinate Voting 3,96 -2,94% Trulieve Cannabis Corp Registered Shs Subordinate Voting

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor Handelsstart fester -- DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Märkte uneins
Am Freitag starten der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen können sich zum Wochenausklang nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen