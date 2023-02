Better Buy: Beam Therapeutics or Intellia Therapeutics?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Gene-editing biotech companies are showing the potential to cure diseases. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could approve the first CRISPR gene-editing therapy this year -- exa-cel, developed by CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TBT), a blood disorder associated with anemia.That decision could create a tsunami of investor interest in other gene-editing stocks. Two others to watch for with solid long-term prospects are Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA). Both are clinical-stage biotechs with no marketed therapies and neither is profitable, but that hasn't stopped Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF from gobbling up shares in each.Which gene-editing stock is the better buy? Let's take a look.Continue reading