|
13.10.2023 14:27:48
Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway A or Berkshire Hathaway B?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is an iconic name on Wall Street. The company's CEO Warren Buffett is by any definition an investing legend, generally referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Given the strong long-term performance of the company, investors often place a high value on the stock.There are two ways to own Berkshire Hathaway stock. Here's why only one will be an option for most investors. Interestingly, when Berkshire Hathaway was acquired by Warren Buffett it made clothing. That business turned out to be pretty bad and was eventually shut down, but the name survived. Buffett and his partner Charlie Munger essentially turned the one-time apparel maker into an investment vehicle with which they acquired other businesses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
