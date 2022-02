Better Buy: BlackBerry vs. Apple

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Back in 2010, BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) accounted for 43% of the smartphone platform market, according to Comscore. But over the following decade, it lost the entire market to Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones and Alphabet's army of Google Android devices.BlackBerry stopped manufacturing its own smartphones in 2016, licensed its brand to third-party Android device makers, and expanded its enterprise, security, and embedded software businesses. That strategic shift kept the company relevant even as its iconic smartphone brand faded away.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading