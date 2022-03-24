|
24.03.2022 13:48:00
Better Buy: Boeing or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?
Although it initially stumbled following Monday's reports that one of its 737 passenger jets operated by China Eastern Airlines had crashed, Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares were flying again on Tuesday.At least part of that bounce can be attributed to the fact that the plane in question wasn't a 737 MAX, nearly all of which were grounded following two crashes in late 2018 and early 2019. The aircraft manufacturer is still positioned to safely ride the post-pandemic rebound in leisure travel, and investors can plug into that recovery while Boeing shares are priced at less than half of 2019's peak.Before pulling the trigger on a purchase of this particular Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) member, take a step back and consider an investment in Dow itself. It's certainly a less stressful, less time-consuming option.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.03.22
|Better Buy: Boeing or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks? (MotleyFool)
|
24.03.22
|Weitere Wrackteile von abgestürzter Boeing in China gefunden (dpa-AFX)