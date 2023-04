Better Buy: C3.ai Stock vs. Snowflake Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are intriguing tech companies that could facilitate and benefit from revolutionary long-term trends, but both stocks have seen big pullbacks lately.Despite surging interest in artificial intelligence (AI), C3.ai's accounting practices were recently called into question by a letter from a short seller, and the company's share price trades down roughly 87% from its high. Meanwhile, Snowflake stock has seen big sell-offs due to slowing sales growth and macroeconomic pressures, and its share price is down 87% from its peak. Which of these high-risk, high-reward stocks looks like the better buy right now? Read on for competing bull cases on these companies and a determination of which stock is ultimately the better buy. Continue reading