15.04.2023 14:25:00
Better Buy: Carnival Corporation vs. Royal Caribbean Cruises
Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) suffered their two worst years of revenue declines in recent history during the COVID-19 pandemic. But both cruise line operators weathered the storm and started growing again as the pandemic ended-- even as inflation curbed travel-related spending over the past year. Should investors buy either of these cruise line stocks as a turnaround play for a new bull market?In fiscal 2019 (which ended in November 2019), Carnival's revenue rose 10% with a healthy occupancy rate of 104%. Royal Caribbean's revenue grew 15% in 2019, with an even higher occupancy rate of 108%. Both stocks seemed like stable plays in the travel sector at the time. However, global travel ground to a halt as COVID-19 spread.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
