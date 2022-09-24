|
24.09.2022 14:30:00
Better Buy: Carnival Cruise vs. Royal Caribbean Stock
The cruise line industry has seen some unprecedented twists and turns over the last few years, but it's started to rebound now that pandemic-related headwinds have lessened. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) are two of the biggest players in the space, and investors might be wondering which of these companies is the better investment now that trip demand is rebounding.Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors have very different takes on the question of whether Carnival or Royal Caribbean is the better buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!