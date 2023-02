Better Buy: Carvana vs. Etsy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the world of online shopping, no one dominates quite like Amazon. The tech behemoth generated revenue of $514 billion in 2022, and it's likely already in many readers' portfolios today, given just how well-regarded the company is. But there are some under-the-radar businesses leveraging the power of the internet to deliver goods to shoppers. And they deserve some investor attention.So which is the better e-commerce stock to buy now: Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) or Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY)? Let's take a closer look at these two niche-focused online retailers.Carvana is a disruptor to the outdated used-car retail market, leaning on its technology, data, and software advantages to deliver a far superior customer experience. Revenue has soared from $858.9 million in 2017 to $10.8 billion in the first nine months of 2022, demonstrating monster growth.Continue reading