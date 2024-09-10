|
10.09.2024 11:37:00
Better Buy: Celsius Stock at a 52-Week Low or a 50/50 Split of Dividend Kings Pepsi and Coca-Cola?
The beverage industry doesn't get disrupted easily. Sure, new products may catch on as fads. But it's rare for a brand to achieve global recognition.Red Bull pioneered the energy drink industry and remains the top player, but Monster Beverage is now undeniably the No. 2 player. The stock is up over 18-fold in the last 15 years -- with the company now worth a whopping $47 billion. Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH), though, has carved out a solid No. 3 position with 11.5% of U.S. energy drink sales.Just a few months ago, Celsius topped $20 billion in market cap shortly after the company announced it was expanding into Australia and New Zealand. Five years ago, the company was worth barely over $200 million. Investors are hoping that Celsius is the next big thing in energy drinks.
