10.09.2024 11:37:00

Better Buy: Celsius Stock at a 52-Week Low or a 50/50 Split of Dividend Kings Pepsi and Coca-Cola?

The beverage industry doesn't get disrupted easily. Sure, new products may catch on as fads. But it's rare for a brand to achieve global recognition.Red Bull pioneered the energy drink industry and remains the top player, but Monster Beverage is now undeniably the No. 2 player. The stock is up over 18-fold in the last 15 years -- with the company now worth a whopping $47 billion. Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH), though, has carved out a solid No. 3 position with 11.5% of U.S. energy drink sales.Just a few months ago, Celsius topped $20 billion in market cap shortly after the company announced it was expanding into Australia and New Zealand. Five years ago, the company was worth barely over $200 million. Investors are hoping that Celsius is the next big thing in energy drinks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Celsius Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Celsius Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Celsius Holdings Inc 33,08 1,78% Celsius Holdings Inc
PepsiCo Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 12 250,00 -0,61% PepsiCo Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
PepsiCo Inc. 159,98 0,31% PepsiCo Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Entscheid: ATX und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich freundlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zogen am Mittwoch überwiegend an.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen