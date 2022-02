Better Buy: ChargePoint or a 50/50 Split of Lucid and Rivian?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Thursday, the U.S. stock market suffered one of its worst days of 2022, with all three major indices down 1.8% to 2.9% on the day. Share prices of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), as well as up-and-coming automakers Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell on Thursday and are now down over 25% year to date.Given that all three stocks are down over 50% from their 52-week highs, is now the time to buy the dip, or could there be more pain in store?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading