Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Inflation Reduction Act does several things, but the biggest provision is likely the massive $369 billion in climate-related subsidies. In addition, the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill signed back in 2021 contains some $7.5 billion to build out an electric charging infrastructure throughout the country. Two companies that stand to benefit are electric-vehicle (EV) charging companies ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK). But which is the better buy today?Both companies sell various kinds of EV charging stations, but their business models differ in one big way: ChargePoint prefers not to own its chargers, instead opting to make money on charger sales, along with fixed recurring cloud software and warranty subscriptions from the owners. That's opposed to Blink Charging, which aims to own as many of its charging stations as possible. When a company owns the charging station, it generates high-margin electric charging fees as the station is utilized more.Continue reading