Better Buy: Chewy or Wayfair?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The investor stampede away from e-commerce stocks has brought valuations down across the industry. Part of that decline makes sense given that sales growth is slowing and a recession could be on the way in 2023.But smart investors can look past temporary challenges like those as they build portfolios that maximize long-term returns. With that goal in mind, let's look at two underperforming e-commerce specialists that have fallen out of favor on Wall Street.Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) and Wayfair (NYSE: W) both have some attractive qualities, but one is the clear winner in this investing matchup.Continue reading