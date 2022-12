Better Buy: Chewy vs. Six Flags Entertainment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates, many economists predict the U.S. economy will fall into a recession at some point in the near future. No wonder the S&P 500 has dropped by 16% this year.Still, that gives patient investors a potentially rewarding opportunity. But you should do further research to determine whether a stock's price decline has created a value opportunity.With consumer spending possibly slowing as the central bank tries to reduce inflation, let's look at Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) to see which one provides the better investment opportunity.Continue reading