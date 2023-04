Better Buy: Chewy vs. Tractor Supply

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While they compete in different retail niches, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) share some similarities as investment options. Both companies are profitable and managed to maintain their positive momentum as the pandemic wanes. And each sees room to dramatically expand its sales footprint over the next several years.Against that upbeat backdrop, let's compare the two stocks to see which one might be a better fit for your portfolio in 2023.Both companies enjoy strong sales growth, but Tractor Supply is doing better on this metric. In late January, the rural lifestyle retailer reported a 9% comparable-store sales increase for Q4, thanks to gains in both customer traffic and average spending. A growing base of stores pushed its overall revenue growth to 21% year over year. "Tractor Supply had another remarkable year in 2022," CEO Hal Lawton said in the earnings press release.Continue reading