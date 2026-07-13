PepsiCo Aktie
WKN: 851995 / ISIN: US7134481081
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13.07.2026 20:25:00
Better Buy: Coca-Cola at an All-Time High With a 2.5% Dividend Yield or Pepsi With a 4.2% Dividend Yield?
It is no secret that Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) have fought an intense competitive battle for decades. Much of that competition revolved around the flagship cola beverages of each company, but it also extends to their non-soda products.From an investor standpoint, their stocks appear to compete in the same way. Still, Coca-Cola offers a dividend yield substantially below that of PepsiCo, and the question for investors is whether Coca-Cola stock is a better buy despite that disadvantage. Let's take a closer look.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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