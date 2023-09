Better Buy: Coca-Cola vs. Monster Beverage

Two beverage partners are headed in opposite directions these days. Shares of soft drink giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) have traded sideways for 52 weeks (including the benefit of reinvested dividends), while energy drink specialist Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) rose 31% in the same span. For reference, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index stands between these extremes with a total gain of 15%.These opposing price trends have many investors wondering where the two drink titans and longtime business partners will go next. Can Coke pull off a turnaround? Will Monster's momentum continue? And which beverage stock is the better buy right now?Let's take a look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel