21.02.2023 16:57:07
Better Buy: Coca-Cola vs. PepsiCo
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stocks did not really participate in the rally that pushed markets higher in the first few weeks of 2023. The consumer staples giants lag the S&P 500 through mid-February as Wall Street shifts some of its attention back toward growth and tech stocks.That underperformance presents an opportunity for investors looking for attractive stocks that can add stability, income, and growth to a balanced portfolio. But which one of these two beverage giants is the better stock buy today? Let's dive right in.Both companies closed out a strong fiscal 2022 on a positive note. PepsiCo said in early February that organic sales growth was a blazing 15% through late December as consumers continued purchasing its beverages and snacks even as prices rose. Coke announced on Feb. 14 that it increased sales by 15% in fiscal 2022, too. Both companies are winning market share and adding to strong sales results from earlier phases of the pandemic.Continue reading
