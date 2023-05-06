|
06.05.2023 14:15:00
Better Buy: Coca-Cola vs. PepsiCo
The early 2023 results are in from both Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). And, contrary to many investors' fears, the two consumer staples leaders are seeing no signs of a major slowdown ahead. In fact, Pepsi just raised its fiscal year outlook and Coke reported an encouraging spike in operating profit.Let's take a closer look at the companies' latest financials to see which one stands out as the better buy for investors right now.There's mostly positive news regarding growth for both companies. Coca-Cola said on April 24 that organic sales were up a solid 12% through late March compared to a 15% spike in the prior quarter. That result edged past the 10% increase that Pepsi reported a few days later in its beverage segment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|25.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.04.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.04.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.04.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
|5 720,00
|0,33%
|Coca-Cola Co.
|58,22
|0,73%
|PepsiCo Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|14 520,00
|1,04%
|PepsiCo Inc.
|175,94
|0,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.