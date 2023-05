Better Buy: Coca-Cola vs. PepsiCo

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The early 2023 results are in from both Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). And, contrary to many investors' fears, the two consumer staples leaders are seeing no signs of a major slowdown ahead. In fact, Pepsi just raised its fiscal year outlook and Coke reported an encouraging spike in operating profit.Let's take a closer look at the companies' latest financials to see which one stands out as the better buy for investors right now.There's mostly positive news regarding growth for both companies. Coca-Cola said on April 24 that organic sales were up a solid 12% through late March compared to a 15% spike in the prior quarter. That result edged past the 10% increase that Pepsi reported a few days later in its beverage segment.Continue reading