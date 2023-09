Better Buy: Coca-Cola vs. PepsiCo

When it comes to non-alcoholic beverage companies, there's Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) -- and then there's everyone else. In the U.S., the two account for around 71% of the carbonated soft drink market. The dominance of that duopoly makes them attractive investment opportunities.For investors looking to invest in one of these companies, there's no "wrong" option to go with here. However, each company has its own unique strengths and focus areas. Let's see which offers a more compelling case for investors looking to choose one to add to their portfolio.Coca-Cola is the market leader in non-alcoholic beverages, but one thing that may surprise people is just how much more revenue PepsiCo brings in. In Q2 2023, Coca-Cola made around $12 billion in revenue, more than $10 billion less than PepsiCo made.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel