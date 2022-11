Better Buy: Coke or Pepsi

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In today's video, I will break down both The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) stock and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) stock to determine which is the better buy right now. Both stocks are consistent dividend payers, being Dividend Kings, but one is trading at a more reasonable valuation.Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 6, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 7, 2022.Continue reading