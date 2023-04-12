|
Better Buy: Costco vs. Altria
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Altria Group (NYSE: MO) are both often considered attractive investments during bear markets. Costco's warehouse stores attract bargain-seeking shoppers during economic downturns and lock them in with sticky membership plans. Altria, the largest tobacco company in th U.S., is often considered a stable source of dividends.Altria might initially seem more attractive because it trades at just 9 times forward earnings and pays a dividend with a massive forward yield of 8.5%. Costco trades at 34 times forward earnings, and its dividend has a much lower forward yield of 0.7%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
