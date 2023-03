Better Buy: Costco vs. Home Depot

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) both survived the retail apocalypse that wiped out many brick-and-mortar retailers over the past decade. Costco's sticky membership plans, low prices, and sales of bulk products locked in its shoppers, while Home Depot's wide selection of home improvement items -- many of which were difficult to buy online -- shielded it from Amazon and other mass retailers.Both companies also expanded as other retailers retreated. Costco ended its latest quarter with 848 warehouses worldwide, compared to 741 warehouses at the end of fiscal 2017 (ended in September 2017). Home Depot's store count rose from 2,284 stores at the end of fiscal 2017 (ended in January 2018) to 2,322 locations at the end of fiscal 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading