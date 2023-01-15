|
15.01.2023 16:07:00
Better Buy: Costco Vs. Target Stock
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Target (NYSE: TGT) are two of the best-known retailers in the U.S. And while both companies are popular for offering a variety of goods at low prices, Costco relies on a lower operating margin and higher volumes, while Target usually has a higher operating margin because it sells a larger mix of discretionary products.Therefore, it's no surprise that Target has been hit harder than Costco by supply chain disruptions and inflation. And Costco's recurring revenue stream from memberships, paired with its customer loyalty, adds another layer of protection amid economic uncertainty.Here's the case for why both Costco and Target could be worth buying now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!