|
25.10.2023 15:00:00
Better Buy: Costco vs. Target Stock
They operate in the same industry, but Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Target (NYSE: TGT) are vastly different investment choices. Wall Street favors the warehouse retailer right now thanks to a few impressive competitive and financial assets, including its stable growth outlook amid shifting consumer shopping trends.Yet, Target is on track to boost profit margins beyond Costco's in 2023. It also pays a bigger dividend and is valued at a discount than its larger peer. So let's compare the two retailers to see which one is the better option for your portfolio right now.Costco comes out well ahead when it comes to its growth trends. That's obvious from comparing the two companies' same-store-sales trends, which were up 4% for Costco last quarter and down 5% in Target's case. The warehouse giant's lead with shoppers is even more obvious when you look at metrics such as customer traffic and renewal rates .Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Costco Wholesale-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Costco Wholesale-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Costco Wholesale-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.23
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.23
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.23
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.23
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Costco Wholesale-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)