30.11.2022 16:30:00
Better Buy: Costco vs. Walmart
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) are the two largest discount retailers in the industry. High inflation this year has led a growing number of consumers to look for savings. In turn, both companies have reported better-than-expected earnings at a time when many retailers are struggling.This has helped Costco and Walmart provide market-beating returns this past year. Costco is down 5% and Walmart is up by 6%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is down roughly 15% year to date. But which of the two is the better buy today? Let's take a closer look to find out. Walmart's third-quarter earnings exceeded analysts' expectations with its revenue growing over 9% year over year. International sales and sales at Sam's Club, one of its ancillary companies, rose 10% and 7% respectively.Continue reading
