01.03.2023 15:45:00
Better Buy: Costco vs. Walmart
The retailing industry's growth struggles have kept a lid on investor returns for most stocks in this sector. But Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) are bucking that negative trend with help from their scale, market share growth, and efficient business models.Both companies recently updated investors on their operating trends into early 2023, so let's see which one is the better buy right now.Both companies showed surprising strength through the holiday season in late 2022, meaning investors' worries were overblown. Walmart said in its fourth-quarter report that comparable store sales were up 8% in the core U.S. market through late January. Costco's seeing similar strength, with comps rising 7.1% into early 2023.Continue reading
22.02.23
Walmart Buy
UBS AG
22.02.23
Walmart Outperform
RBC Capital Markets
22.02.23
Walmart Outperform
Credit Suisse Group
22.02.23
Walmart Conviction Buy List
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.02.23
Walmart Neutral
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
