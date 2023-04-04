|
04.04.2023 11:40:00
Better Buy: Crocs vs. Nike Stock
They compete in the same industry, but there are huge differences between Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and Nike (NYSE: NKE) as stocks. Crocs shares bring the potential for much faster growth over the next few years, potentially with expanding profit margins as well. Nike delivers more stability and lower risk on account of its much wider global sales footprint.But which footwear specialist is the better buy for investors today? Let's dive right in.Both companies finished fiscal 2022 on a strong footing. For Crocs, that meant a blazing 65% sales increase in Q4. Sure, most of its revenue gains came from the acquisition of the Hey Dude casual footwear brand. But Crocs still managed a 19% boost in its core Crocs brand for the 2022 year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!