|
25.04.2023 11:40:00
Better Buy: Crocs vs. VF Corporation Stock
Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) have headed in opposite directions over the past 12 months. Crocs' stock more than doubled as it continued to generate double-digit sales growth in a challenging macro environment. VF Corp's stock was cut in half as investors fretted over its slowing growth and soaring inventories.Both stocks still look cheap right now. Crocs trades at 11 times forward earnings while VF has a forward multiple of 10. Crocs doesn't pay a dividend, but VF pays a hefty forward yield of 5.2% -- and it's raised that payout for 49 consecutive years. Does VF's lower valuation and attractive dividend make it a better bear market buy than Crocs? Or will Crocs continue to impress the bulls and outperform VF Corp this year?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!