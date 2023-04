Better Buy: CrowdStrike vs. Snowflake

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors like to have some segment of their portfolio devoted to growth stocks, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are two names that often come up as top growth stocks. But which one should investors buy? Let's dive in and see which one takes the cake.The companies have a similar business structure but offer different products. CrowdStrike focuses on cybersecurity, while Snowflake gives its clients tools to turn raw data into useful information. Each delivers its product in a software package, although how they charge for it is different.CrowdStrike has customers pay for its software through a subscription, often charged annually. This is an advantage during tough times, as customers would be forced to completely cut their cyber protection if they didn't pay their bills. With how vital cybersecurity is, this isn't likely to happen, making CrowdStrike's revenue flow extremely reliable.Continue reading