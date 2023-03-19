|
19.03.2023 10:15:00
Better Buy: Datadog vs. CrowdStrike Stock
On the heels of a tumultuous year for the market at large and a big valuation pullback for growth stocks in particular, investors seeking deeply discounted tech stocks have plenty of options to consider. You can count CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) among the list of promising companies that have seen big sell-offs, with their share prices currently down roughly 54% and 65%, respectively, from their previous high marks.Does CrowdStrike's leading position in its corner of the cybersecurity market make it the better buy, or does Datadog's leadership in its area of the cloud-infrastructure services market make for a more appealing long-term growth story? Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors disagree on which stock is the better buy at today's prices. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
