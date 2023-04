Better Buy: Devon Energy vs. Chevron

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the best things about investing is that there's no single "right" way to do it, so different people can find stocks attractive or unattractive for different reasons. That's the story when you compare energy stocks like Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN). Conservative dividend investors will probably hate Devon and love Chevron, while more aggressive investors might take the opposite view. Here's what you need to know before buying either of these stocks.Chevron, despite operating in the highly cyclical energy sector, is a dividend stock that even highly conservative investors can comfortably own. There's one number that speaks volumes about its approach -- the 36 consecutive years of annual dividend increases it has amassed. A company doesn't build a record like that by accident; it is clear evidence that management believes in rewarding investors through thick and thin.A big piece of the story here is that Chevron is an integrated oil major. That means that it operates on a global scale and across the entire energy value chain, with drilling, pipeline, and refining operations. This helps to provide balance to its business, with downstream operations (refining) often benefiting from low energy prices that hinder its upstream business (drilling). On top of this, Chevron also has a rock-solid balance sheet.