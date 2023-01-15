|
15.01.2023 14:03:00
Better Buy: Disney Stock vs. Nike Stock
Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Nike (NYSE: NKE) both disappointed the bulls in 2022. The House of Mouse lost 44% of its value as investors fretted over its streaming media losses and inflationary headwinds. Nike's stock dropped 30% as investors worried about its rising inventories and shrinking margins. But could either of these iconic companies bounce back this year? Disney's revenue and adjusted EPS rose 23% and 54%, respectively, in fiscal 2022 (which ended last October) as its core media and theme park business returned to growth in a post-pandemic market. However, Disney's operating margin still plunged 660 basis points to 7.7% for the full year as the operating loss at its direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment -- which houses its streaming media platforms -- widened from $1.7 billion to $4.0 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!