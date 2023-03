Better Buy: Disney vs. Airbnb

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many top stocks are still sagging over the past year and are well below their 52-week highs. The shares of industry leaders Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Disney (NYSE: DIS) are both down around 30% over the past year, sorely underperforming the S&P 500's 12% drop.But both of these are dominating their respective fields and have massive potential. Which one is the better buy today?Disney is the leader in media and entertainment, and this year is its centennial. It has $84 billion in trailing-12-month sales.Continue reading