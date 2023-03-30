|
30.03.2023 12:55:00
Better Buy: Disney vs. Airbnb
Many top stocks are still sagging over the past year and are well below their 52-week highs. The shares of industry leaders Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Disney (NYSE: DIS) are both down around 30% over the past year, sorely underperforming the S&P 500's 12% drop.But both of these are dominating their respective fields and have massive potential. Which one is the better buy today?Disney is the leader in media and entertainment, and this year is its centennial. It has $84 billion in trailing-12-month sales.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!